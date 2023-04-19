Ultraviolette F77 Limited Edition starts reaching owners

The limited edition electric bike's deliveries have commenced in Bengaluru
The #001 model of the limited series was delivered to Malayalam actor Dulquer Salmaan
He was handed over the e-bike at the company's new experience centre - Ultraviolette Hangar in Bengaluru
The F77 is the maiden offering from the company and was first announced last year
Prices of the F77 Limited Edition were not announced but it is expected to come at a premium
All 77 units of the limited series were sold out within two hours of opening booking window
Each of the limited edition F77 gets a unique numbering
The Ultraviolette F77 Limited Edition packs more power and torque than the stock variants
Meteor grey and afterburner yellow paint theme adorns the limited edition