Ultraviolette F77 Limited Edition starts reaching owners

Hindustan Times
Auto Posted By HT Auto Desk
Published Apr 19, 2023

The limited edition electric bike's deliveries have commenced in Bengaluru

The #001 model of the limited series was delivered to Malayalam actor Dulquer Salmaan 

He was handed over the e-bike at the company's new experience centre - Ultraviolette Hangar in Bengaluru

The F77 is the maiden offering from the company and was first announced last year

Prices of the F77 Limited Edition were not announced but it is expected to come at a premium

All 77 units of the limited series were sold out within two hours of opening booking window

 Each of the limited edition F77 gets a unique numbering

The Ultraviolette F77 Limited Edition packs more power and torque than the stock variants

Meteor grey and afterburner yellow paint theme adorns the limited edition
