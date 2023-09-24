Toyota has temporarily suspended booking for CNG variant of Rumion MPV

Auto Posted By HT Auto Desk
Published Sep 24, 2023

Toyota claimed the Rumion E-CNG has received overwhelming bookings resulting in significantly long waiting period

Toyota has stated that bookings for Rumion CNG have been halted to avoid customer inconvenience due to longer waiting period

The automaker stated that it will resume booking for Rumion CNG after a short while

Bookings for the petrol variant of the Rumion MPV remains unaffected though

Toyota Rumion comes as a rebranded iteration of the Maruti Suzuki Ertiga MPV

Rumion comes as the latest addition to the list of rebadged cars from Toyota, as part of the global Suzuki-Toyota agreement

It comes with some cosmetic tweaks compared to the Ertiga, while components and features remain same

The MPV is available in both petrol-only and petrol-CNG combinations

With this MPV, Toyota aims to strengthen its presence in the Indian utility vehicle market
