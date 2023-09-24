Toyota claimed the Rumion E-CNG has received overwhelming bookings resulting in significantly long waiting period
Toyota has stated that bookings for Rumion CNG have been halted to avoid customer inconvenience due to longer waiting period
The automaker stated that it will resume booking for Rumion CNG after a short while
Bookings for the petrol variant of the Rumion MPV remains unaffected though
Toyota Rumion comes as a rebranded iteration of the Maruti Suzuki Ertiga MPV
Rumion comes as the latest addition to the list of rebadged cars from Toyota, as part of the global Suzuki-Toyota agreement
It comes with some cosmetic tweaks compared to the Ertiga, while components and features remain same
The MPV is available in both petrol-only and petrol-CNG combinations
With this MPV, Toyota aims to strengthen its presence in the Indian utility vehicle market