The Toyota Hilux Revo BEV Concept previews an all-electric iteration of the pickup
The Hilux EV concept gets a closed-off grille and charging port at passenger side front quarter panel
The EV concept gets ICE-powered Hilux like headlamps, alloy wheels
The Toyota Hilux Revo BEV Concept has been showcased with a dual-cab configuration
Toyota has not revealed when the Hilux EV would launch in production guise
Toyota Hilux is a highly popular and well-capable midsize pickup truck
Toyota CEO Akio Toyoda has hinted the electric Hilux would play crucial role in the brand's electrification strategy
Toyota launched the Hilux pickup truck in India in March 2022
Toyota Hilux pickup truck was launched in India at ₹33.99 lakh