Toyota Hilux EV becomes a reality

Hindustan Times
Auto Posted By HT Auto Desk
Published Dec 15, 2022

The Toyota Hilux Revo BEV Concept previews an all-electric iteration of the pickup

The Hilux EV concept gets a closed-off grille and charging port at passenger side front quarter panel

The EV concept gets ICE-powered Hilux like headlamps, alloy wheels

The Toyota Hilux Revo BEV Concept has been showcased with a dual-cab configuration

Toyota has not revealed when the Hilux EV would launch in production guise

Toyota Hilux is a highly popular and well-capable midsize pickup truck

Toyota CEO Akio Toyoda has hinted the electric Hilux would play crucial role in the brand's electrification strategy

Toyota launched the Hilux pickup truck in India in March 2022

Toyota Hilux pickup truck was launched in India at 33.99 lakh
