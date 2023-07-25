Automakers are introducing new products in the segment in a larger number
Here are some SUVs priced under ₹20 lakh and you can take off the tarmac
Maruti Suzuki Jimny is one of the most exciting SUVs launched in India in 2023
Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara is one of the key models sold through Nexa and it can easily perform off-the-tarmac duties
Compass from the iconic US SUV maker is also an interesting model for such offroading if you can spare around ₹20 lakh
Baleno's SUV sibling Fronx may not be a true-blue offroader but can be taken off the tarmac without much hesitation
One of the toughest by build quality and availability of wide powertrain range makes Nexon an appealing SUV
Tata Punch too can be taken off the tarmac without much hesitation
One of the biggest launches in India, Hyundai Exter is well-equipped to tackle off-the-tarmac tasks
A true blue offroader under ₹20 lakh, Mahindra Thar can be your go-to-SUV for offroading tasks