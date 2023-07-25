SUVs in India are finding an ever stronger footprint over the last few years

Hindustan Times
Auto Posted By HT Auto Desk
Published Jul 25, 2023

Automakers are introducing new products in the segment in a larger number

Here are some SUVs priced under 20 lakh and you can take off the tarmac

Maruti Suzuki Jimny is one of the most exciting SUVs launched in India in 2023

Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara is one of the key models sold through Nexa and it can easily perform off-the-tarmac duties

 Check product page

Compass from the iconic US SUV maker is also an interesting model for such offroading if you can spare around 20 lakh

Baleno's SUV sibling Fronx may not be a true-blue offroader but can be taken off the tarmac without much hesitation

One of the toughest by build quality and availability of wide powertrain range makes Nexon an appealing SUV

Tata Punch too can be taken off the tarmac without much hesitation

One of the biggest launches in India, Hyundai Exter is well-equipped to tackle off-the-tarmac tasks

A true blue offroader under 20 lakh, Mahindra Thar can be your go-to-SUV for offroading tasks
Check how to keep your car in best shape during monsoon
Click Here