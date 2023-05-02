Tips to avoid sleeping behind the wheel

Long distance or night drives need one to be fully alert to avoid accidents
The following tips will help one to stay aware and awake while undertaking such aforementioned journeys
A driver should absolutely avoid driving if he or she is sleep deprived
While on the road, avoid taking alcohol or sleep-inducing medications
To stay alert on the course, one must take frequent breaks
Getting out of the vehicle and stretching can help one to energise his or her body as well as the mind
A good song playlist can help the driver stay attentive during the journey
One can also plan the trip with a friend who, through conversations, can keep the one behind the wheel stay observant