After showcasing the Jimny three-door in India in 2020, Maruti Suzuki showased five-door variant at 2023 Auto Expo
This SUV was showcased alongside Fronx compact SUV and with the latter already launched, we are eagerly waiting for Jimny
Maruti Suzuki Jimny is all set to be launched in India in the second week of May 2023
Upon launch, the SUV would be sold through Maruti Suzuki's Nexa retail network
Jimny's entry in Indian market would help Maruti Suzuki to strengthen its grip in the country's rapidly bulging SUV market
India-spec Jimny will draw power from a 1.5-litre K-Series petrol engine
Based on a ladder-frame chassis, Jimny will get Suzuki's 4x4 Allgrip AWD system
It will come packed with a host of features aiding to drive the SUV in rough terrains
The SUV will also get a host of features enhancing its premiumness