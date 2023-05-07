Maruti Suzuki promised a few exciting launches in 2023 including JImny

Hindustan Times
Auto Posted By HT Auto Desk
Published May 07, 2023

After showcasing the Jimny three-door in India in 2020, Maruti Suzuki showased five-door variant at 2023 Auto Expo

This SUV was showcased alongside Fronx compact SUV and with the latter already launched, we are eagerly waiting for Jimny

Maruti Suzuki Jimny is all set to be launched in India in the second week of May 2023

Upon launch, the SUV would be sold through Maruti Suzuki's Nexa retail network

 Check product page

Jimny's entry in Indian market would help Maruti Suzuki to strengthen its grip in the country's rapidly bulging SUV market

India-spec Jimny will draw power from a 1.5-litre K-Series petrol engine

Based on a ladder-frame chassis, Jimny will get Suzuki's 4x4 Allgrip AWD system

It will come packed with a host of features aiding to drive the SUV in rough terrains

The SUV will also get a host of features enhancing its premiumness
Read more about Maruti Suzuki Jimny
Click Here