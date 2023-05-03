This Suzuki Jimny modification will increase your adrenaline levels

Yorkshire-based Twisted Automotive has undertaken a modification project based on Jimny
The off-roader will be equipped with a series of visual, interior, and mechanical
Limited numbers of modified models will be built
Two teasers of the preview of modified Jimnys have been teased
These have been nicknamed as ‘Little Twisted’
Both the builds ride on aftermarket alloy wheels and lifted suspension
First model is painted in vivid yellow livery with black stripes on the side
Other model is painted in silver with gray stickers, featuring a body-colored grille
Maruti Suzuki Jimny 5-door will soon be launched in India too