This solar EV can run for seven months on a single charge! 

Lightyear 0 is the world's first production ready solar car
This electric vehicle is equipped with patented solar panel technology
It has five square metres of double-curved solar arrays
The electric car comes with a 60 kWh battery pack which promises range up to 625 kms
Combined with the power of solar panels, the range can go up to 695 kms
The company says that this EV can actually run up to seven months without charging the battery if exposed to strong sunlight
This model is also the world's most aerodynamic efficient production car
It has a drag coefficient of 0.175 Cd