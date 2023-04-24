This solar EV can run for seven months on a single charge! 

Lightyear 0 is the world's first production ready solar car

This electric vehicle is equipped with patented solar panel technology 

It has five square metres of double-curved solar arrays

The electric car comes with a 60 kWh battery pack which promises range up to 625 kms

Combined with the power of solar panels, the range can go up to 695 kms

The company says that this EV can actually run up to seven months without charging the battery if exposed to strong sunlight

This model is also the world's most aerodynamic efficient production car

It has a drag coefficient of 0.175 Cd
