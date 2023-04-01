This Rolls-Royce Black Badge Wraith in black arrow avatar is way too classy to be true

Rolls-Royce has given this Black Badge Wraith one last out-of-the-world customisation
This bespoke model in Black Arrow version is the last V12 coupe the marque will ever make
The premium automaker is going to make only 12 units of this model
The design of this ultra-luxurious car is inspired from Thunderbolt that set world land speed records back in 1930s
In this bespoke model, Rolls-Royce introduces gradient paint which the brand says is one of the most complex surface finishes it has ever created
The paint combines two colours, Celebration Silver and Black Diamond that provides the exterior a glass-like finish
The interior of this car marks the debut of Club Leather surface treatment
The fascia sports an intricate design of a contemporary V12 engine that features in Wraith
The black leather used in the interior comes with a bright yellow shade in the front seats to give a contrasting look