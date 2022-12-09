This Porsche 911 is on an undersea adventure

Published Dec 09, 2022

Porsche participated in a Polish art festival and... 

...revealed a 911 in a unique form covered in coral reef

Concept artists Ada Zielinska and Rafal Dominik created this art car

The Porsche model used to create this installation is a 1973 911T 

The art installation named Sunken Romance led to making of a short film that...

...showcases forbidden love between mermaids and mortals

The artists used 3D printing and crushed seashells to make this art car

Porsche informs the creation became a hit at the art festival
