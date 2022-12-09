This Porsche 911 is on an undersea adventure

Porsche participated in a Polish art festival and...
...revealed a 911 in a unique form covered in coral reef
Concept artists Ada Zielinska and Rafal Dominik created this art car
The Porsche model used to create this installation is a 1973 911T
The art installation named Sunken Romance led to making of a short film that...
...showcases forbidden love between mermaids and mortals
The artists used 3D printing and crushed seashells to make this art car
Porsche informs the creation became a hit at the art festival