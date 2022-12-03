This restored Porsche is winning accolades around the world

Porsche has restored one of its legendary models
Porsche brought back a 1961 356 B model at Motorclassica 2022
It has won hearts at the contest leading to a hat-trick win
The Porsche 356 B won in the categories such as New Age Classics,...
...Best Porsche and Restoration of the Year
Peter Bowen with was 38 years of experience in motorsport was responsible for the car's mechanical restoration
The challenge was to bring back the original 1,600 cc engine and four-speed gearbox
Porsche Classic aims to preserve and maintain both legendary and modern classic vehicles