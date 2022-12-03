This restored Porsche is winning accolades around the world

Hindustan Times
Auto Posted By HT Auto Desk
Published Dec 03, 2022

Porsche has restored one of its legendary models

Porsche brought back a 1961 356 B model at Motorclassica 2022

It has won hearts at the contest leading to a hat-trick win

The Porsche 356 B won in the categories such as New Age Classics,...  

...Best Porsche and Restoration of the Year 

Peter Bowen with was 38 years of experience in motorsport was responsible for the car's mechanical restoration 

The challenge was to bring back the original 1,600 cc engine and four-speed gearbox

Porsche Classic aims to preserve and maintain both legendary and modern classic vehicles 
