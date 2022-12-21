Mercedes-Benz EQS gets host of personalisation touches

Hindustan Times
Auto Posted By HT Auto Desk
Published Dec 21, 2022

The electric sedan has received nine different exterior colour options

The colour options are Diamond White, Hyacinth Red, Cote d'Azur Blue, Selenite Gray, Night Black, Silicon Gray, Rubellite Red, Kalahari Gold, and Vintage Blue

EQS' exterior colours have been developed by Mercedes-Benz Manufaktur division

The cabin of the sedan too gets host of colour options under the personalisation package

The cabin get Nappa leather in five different colour options

These colours are Rosé Grey, Deep White, Yacht Blue, Tobacco Brown, and Mystic Red

The seats get Nappa leather wrapping with diamond quilting

Steering wheel, door panel armrests, centre console, lower section of instrument panel and floor mats too get Nappa leather

The centre console gets Mercedes-Benz Manufaktur logo in chrome
Read more about Mercedes-Benz EQS personalisation elements
Click Here