The electric sedan has received nine different exterior colour options
The colour options are Diamond White, Hyacinth Red, Cote d'Azur Blue, Selenite Gray, Night Black, Silicon Gray, Rubellite Red, Kalahari Gold, and Vintage Blue
EQS' exterior colours have been developed by Mercedes-Benz Manufaktur division
The cabin of the sedan too gets host of colour options under the personalisation package
The cabin get Nappa leather in five different colour options
These colours are Rosé Grey, Deep White, Yacht Blue, Tobacco Brown, and Mystic Red
The seats get Nappa leather wrapping with diamond quilting
Steering wheel, door panel armrests, centre console, lower section of instrument panel and floor mats too get Nappa leather
The centre console gets Mercedes-Benz Manufaktur logo in chrome