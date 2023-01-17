The tailor-made Ferrari Rma celebrates the brand's 30 years in China
The car sports fluid contours blended with sharp elements
The car comes wearing colours like Sanusilver Matte and Rosso Magma Glossy
This sports coupe draws inspiration from traditional Chinese aesthetics and craftsmanship
The styling elements of the one-off Roma include sharp LED lights, large sporty alloy wheels, carbon fibre panles
The carbon fibre diffuser and quad aluminium tipped exhausts give the Ferrari Roma a sporty and bold appearance
This tailor-made Ferrari Roma has been designed in collaboration with Chinese designer Jiang Qiong'er
The cabin wears a vibrant red paint theme with contrasting glossy black finish on AC vents, centre console, infotainment system
The sport seats and centre armrest come featuring special nomenclature to signify its distinctiveness