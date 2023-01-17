Ferrari produced an one-off Roma for China

Published Jan 17, 2023

The tailor-made Ferrari Rma celebrates the brand's 30 years in China

The car sports fluid contours blended with sharp elements

The car comes wearing colours like Sanusilver Matte and Rosso Magma Glossy

This sports coupe draws inspiration from traditional Chinese aesthetics and craftsmanship

The styling elements of the one-off Roma include sharp LED lights, large sporty alloy wheels, carbon fibre panles

The carbon fibre diffuser and quad aluminium tipped exhausts give the Ferrari Roma a sporty and bold appearance

This tailor-made Ferrari Roma has been designed in collaboration with Chinese designer Jiang Qiong'er

The cabin wears a vibrant red paint theme with contrasting glossy black finish on AC vents, centre console, infotainment system

The sport seats and centre armrest come featuring special nomenclature to signify its distinctiveness
