Seaside Edition of MINI Cooper Convertible comes celebrating the car's 30 years
The cabriolet is available in two exterior shades - Caribbean Aqua and Nanuq White
The basic silhouette of the car remains same but it gets some unique styling touches
It gets white body stripes, front bumper graphic, side scuttles with Seaside badging
The car runs on 18-inch alloy wheels with special wheel caps
The soft-top cover is retractable and can be opened and closed at 30 kmph speed
The cabin gets a sporty Carbon Black theme
It gets Carbon Black leather seats, leather-wrapped sport steering with Seaside badging
The key fob too appears unique and in sync with the special edition car