Seaside Edition of MINI Cooper Convertible comes celebrating the car's 30 years

The cabriolet is available in two exterior shades - Caribbean Aqua and Nanuq White

The basic silhouette of the car remains same but it gets some unique styling touches

It gets white body stripes, front bumper graphic, side scuttles with Seaside badging

The car runs on 18-inch alloy wheels with special wheel caps

The soft-top cover is retractable and can be opened and closed at 30 kmph speed

The cabin gets a sporty Carbon Black theme

It gets Carbon Black leather seats, leather-wrapped sport steering with Seaside badging

The key fob too appears unique and in sync with the special edition car
