HT Auto
Home Auto Cars News This Bmw Mini Convertible Celebrates Three Decades Of Drop Top Motoring

This BMW MINI convertible celebrates three decades of drop-top motoring

BMW-owned British luxury car marquee MINI is celebrating the 30th anniversary of its four-seater convertible MINI Cooper Convertible by introducing an all-new special edition. Christened as the MINI Cooper Convertible Seaside edition, the drop-top model comes with a wide range of distinctive styling elements at the exterior and inside the cabin. Unveiled now and slated to launch in February next year, the car comes available in Caribbean Aqua or Nanuq White exterior paint options, while the retractable soft top cover features a black shade.

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 22 Dec 2022, 10:05 AM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
MINI Cooper Convertible Seaside Edition is available in two different exterior shade options.
MINI Cooper Convertible Seaside Edition is available in two different exterior shade options.
MINI Cooper Convertible Seaside Edition is available in two different exterior shade options.
MINI Cooper Convertible Seaside Edition is available in two different exterior shade options.

Also Read : BMW India lines up eight product launches to continue sales momentum next year

The MINI Cooper Convertible Seaside Edition's special design elements include white body stripes, a front bumper graphic, side scuttles with Seaside badging. The car runs on 18-inch alloy wheels sporting special wheel caps. The wheel caps are claimed to come as weighted, ensuring they always remain in the correct position.

The special styling elements continue inside the cabin as well. The car gets Carbon Black leather seats and a leather-wrapped sport steering wheel featuring Seaside badging. The passenger side dashboard of the car features a badge reading, ‘30 years of Convertible’. Apart from that, it also gets Seaside door sill plates, special floor mats and a key with an iridescent blue wave pattern. The convertible's soft top is claimed to be capable of opening and closing at speeds of up to 30 kmph.

Similar Cars

Find more Cars
Mini Cooper Convertible (HT Auto photo)
Mini Cooper Convertible
1998 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Dual Clutch) | 17 kmpl
₹44 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Bmw X1 (HT Auto photo)
Bmw X1
1998 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Dual Clutch) | 14.82 kmpl
₹36.5 - 43.5 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Mini Cooper (HT Auto photo)
Mini Cooper
1998 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Dual Clutch) | 17 kmpl
₹38 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Mini Countryman (HT Auto photo)
Mini Countryman
1998 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Dual Clutch) | 14.34 kmpl
₹40.5 - 43.9 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Mini Cooper Jcw (HT Auto photo)
Mini Cooper Jcw
1998 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Torque Converter) | 17 kmpl
₹45.5 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers

The MINI Cooper Convertible Seaside Edition comes available in Cooper and Cooper S guises. The Cooper gets power from a 1.5-litre turbocharged three-cylinder engine pumping out 134 hp of peak power. This trim is capable of sprinting 0-100 kmph in 8.8 seconds. On the other hand, the Cooper S gets energy from a slightly bigger 2.0-litre four-cylinder engine capable of churning out 176 hp of peak power. This engine enables the Cooper S to accelerate 0-100 kmph in 7.2 seconds.

First Published Date: 22 Dec 2022, 10:05 AM IST
TAGS: BMW MINI luxury car MINI Cooper MINI Cooper Convertible MINI Cooper Convertible Seaside Edition
Recommended for you
View all
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

Tata Motors has received over 20,000 bookings for Tiago EV.
Tata Tiago EV drive review: Battery-powered car goes mainstream
While there were only two new scooters launched, the popular offerings received upgrades in 2022
Year-ender special: 5 petrol scooters launched in 2022
The 2023 BMW i7 will arrive alongside the new-gen 7 Series in India on January 7, 2022
New generation BMW 7 Series & i7 electric sedan get a launch date for India
The BYD Atto 3 electric SUV is compact, quirky and fun, and just the right-sized city car
BYD Atto 3 First Drive Review: Pricey But Promising Electric SUV!
All-new Range Rover Sport
Deliveries for all-new Range Rover Sport SUV commence. Check details

Trending this Week

Samruddhi_Mahamarg
This is India's most hi-tech expressway
Polestar_3
Polestar 3 to showcase unique technology at CES 2023
Meet the NEXA Ignis by Maruti Suzuki, your perfect companion for city drives where design wizardry meets peppy performance in a tough SUV demeanour.
The Tough and Stylish SUV Every City Driver Needs
Custom_Transformers_build_1
This Transformers inspired motorcycle is a Honda underneath
Semi
Tesla Semis to transport your favourite soft drink

Explore Car EMI’s

Hyundai Venue
Hyundai Venue
EMI starts from
₹ NA
Tata Nexon
Tata Nexon
EMI starts from
₹ 16,599
Citroen C3
Citroen C3
EMI starts from
₹ NA
Mahindra XUV700
Mahindra Xuv700
EMI starts from
₹ 29,715
Tata Punch
Tata Punch
EMI starts from
₹ 12,454
Toyota Fortuner
Toyota Fortuner
EMI starts from
₹ 72,169

Latest News

Does your EV range suffer in cold weather?
Does your EV range suffer in cold weather?
Tata Motors to hike Tiago EV prices by up to 4% in January 2023, more planned
Tata Motors to hike Tiago EV prices by up to 4% in January 2023, more planned
In pics: 2023 KTM 1290 Super Adventure R unveiled globally
In pics: 2023 KTM 1290 Super Adventure R unveiled globally
This electric SUV is like multiplex on move with the biggest screen inside a car
This electric SUV is like multiplex on move with the biggest screen inside a car
Year-ender 2022 special: Most exciting concept cars of 2022 in pics
Year-ender 2022 special: Most exciting concept cars of 2022 in pics

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city