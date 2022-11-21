This Mercedes-Benz was a best-seller in 1936

This is Mercedes-Benz 170 V broke cover in February 1936
This car was the predecessor of today's Mercedes-Benz E-Class
Back in 1936, this model was at the top spot in the medium-size car category
The luxury automaker produced about 1,40,386 units of 170 V
The model came with two engine options
One came with four-cylinder engine while the other with six-cylinder engine
Following the beginning of Second World War, people were not able to buy cars for an extended period
This forced the automaker to pull the plug off 170 V model in 1942