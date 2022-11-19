This Mercedes comes straight out of Pandora

Hindustan Times
Auto Posted By HT Auto Desk
Published Nov 19, 2022

If you remember James Cameron's movie Avatar, surely you will know Pandora

Though Avatar's world is fictional, Mercedes-Benz has created a concept vehicle...

...that makes Pandora a touch real

This is Mercedes-Benz Vision AVTR concept vehicle whose design is inspired by the future

This concept vehicle was introduced last year

The cabin comes with a futuristic interface

Mercedes says that this interface can be controlled with the power of brain

Mercedes has collaborated with Avatar: The Way of Water to promote a key message...

...which is 'Earth is our Pandora'
To know more about this concept vehicle
Click Here