This Mahindra SUV has the highest order backlog

Mahindra & Mahindra has over 2.81 lakh orders for its range of SUVs
The company released the numbers in its annual report for Q1 FY2024
The Scorpio lineup comprising the Scorpio-N and Scorpio Classic has the most orders
The Scorpio line collectively has over 1.17 lakh bookings at present
The OEM manufactures about 14,000 units of both Scorpio SUVs every month
It is followed by Mahindra XUV700 with over 77,000 open bookings
XUV700 gets about 8,000 new bookings every month
Mahindra Thar is the third most demanded SUV from the brand
It has more than 68,000 open bookings with about 10,000 bookings coming in every month