This Mahindra SUV has the highest order backlog

Mahindra & Mahindra has over 2.81 lakh orders for its range of SUVs

The company released the numbers in its annual report for Q1 FY2024

 The Scorpio lineup comprising the Scorpio-N and Scorpio Classic has the most orders

The Scorpio line collectively has over 1.17 lakh bookings at present

The OEM manufactures about 14,000 units of both Scorpio SUVs every month

 It is followed by Mahindra XUV700 with over 77,000 open bookings 

XUV700 gets about 8,000 new bookings every month

Mahindra Thar is the third most demanded SUV from the brand

It has more than 68,000 open bookings with about 10,000 bookings coming in every month
