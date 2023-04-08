This Kia EV wins 2023 World Performance Car title

Hindustan Times
Auto Posted By HT Auto Desk
Published Apr 08, 2023

Kia EV6 GT is the winner of the 2023 World Performance Car title

The electric vehicle has achieved this feat after being evaluated among multiple models

The Kia EV6 GT comes with a 77.4 kWh battery along with a 160kW front motor and a 270kW rear motor

The set up churns power up to 576 hp 

The electric car is capable to touch 100 kmph in 3.4 seconds

It has a top speed of 260 kmph

The electric car features 800V fast charging capabilities

The Kia EV6 is the AMCI-certified winner of drag race against Ferrari Roma and Lamborghini Huracan Evo

The EV also comes with Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS)
