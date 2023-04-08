This Kia EV wins 2023 World Performance Car title

Kia EV6 GT is the winner of the 2023 World Performance Car title
The electric vehicle has achieved this feat after being evaluated among multiple models
The Kia EV6 GT comes with a 77.4 kWh battery along with a 160kW front motor and a 270kW rear motor
The set up churns power up to 576 hp
The electric car is capable to touch 100 kmph in 3.4 seconds
It has a top speed of 260 kmph
The electric car features 800V fast charging capabilities
The Kia EV6 is the AMCI-certified winner of drag race against Ferrari Roma and Lamborghini Huracan Evo
The EV also comes with Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS)