This Kia EV promises range over 500 km. Is India ready for it?

Kia EV9 has made its official debut
This three-row electric vehicle comes with similar design as the concept vehicle
The electric SUV's design is based on 'Opposites United' philosophy
The front of the EV comes with clear-cut lines and body surfaces
The front face is elevated with digital pattern lighting grille and vertical headlamps
The EV is based on 122-inch wheelbase
It comes with 150 kW electric motor
Kia EV9 offers a range up to 541 km on a single charge
The interior comes with generous space