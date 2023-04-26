This is the most powerful supercar from McLaren

McLaren has introduced the 750S supercar, successor to the 720S
McLaren 750S is also the lightest supercar manufactured by the carmaker, weighing around 1,276 kgs
McLaren has introduced both the coupe and hardtop convertible versions of the supercar
The 750S draws power from a twin-turbocharged 4.0-litre V8 engine
It can churn out 730 hp of peak power and 800 Nm of maximum torque
The McLaren 750S Coupe and Spider can reach 0-96 kmph in just 2.7 seconds
Both variants of the supercar can reach a top speed of up to 331 kmph
The engine comes mated to a seven-speed sequential gearbox with a shorter final drive ratio
The supercar also offers three different drive modes which include Comfort, Sport and Track