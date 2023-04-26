This is the most powerful supercar from McLaren

Published Apr 26, 2023

McLaren has introduced the 750S supercar, successor to the 720S 

McLaren 750S is also the lightest supercar manufactured by the carmaker, weighing around 1,276 kgs

McLaren has introduced both the coupe and hardtop convertible versions of the supercar

The 750S draws power from a twin-turbocharged 4.0-litre V8 engine

It can churn out 730 hp of peak power and 800 Nm of maximum torque

The McLaren 750S Coupe and Spider can reach 0-96 kmph in just 2.7 seconds

Both variants of the supercar can reach a top speed of up to 331 kmph

The engine comes mated to a seven-speed sequential gearbox with a shorter final drive ratio

The supercar also offers three different drive modes which include Comfort, Sport and Track
