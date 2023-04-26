HT Auto
Mahindra's Automobili Pininfarina Teases A New Supercar; To Open Gate For A Series Of New Models

Mahindra's Automobili Pininfarina teases new supercar; to bring more models

Mahindra-owned Automobili Pininfarina has teased a new supercar that is slated to break cover in a few months. The Italian coach-builder turned automaker has said that the new supercar will be the first of a series of supercars. It also claimed that the new supercar will come as a limited edition model.

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 26 Apr 2023, 10:58 AM
The new Pininfarina supercar is expected to share design elements with the Batista.

Automobili Pininfarina CEO Paolo Dellacha said that the company is working on multiple products that would delight consumers more in the future. He also said that the company will bring a series of spectacular new supercars. “We are committed to delighting even more clients in the future, and our team is excited to present the first in a series of spectacular new cars we have prepared for our growing client community this summer. We will showcase a new dimension of our design creativity while honouring the legacy of the Pininfarina name," Dellacha further added.

Also Read : McLaren 750S breaks cover promising 740 hp, can sprint 0-96 kmph in 2.7 seconds

Interestingly, Pininfarna's ambition to make supercars is nothing new. The design house and coach builder turned automaker has already surprised the world by designing and developing the Pininfarina Battista supercar, which grabbed everyone's attention worldwide. Now, the next in the pipeline is the upcoming supercar that has been teased.

Despite the teaser image showing the car covered fully, slight outlines can be figured out. As it appears, the supercar will come with a well-sculpted exterior featuring some sharp contours. It could draw some design inspiration from the pure electric Pininfarina Battista as well, as the teaser image has hinted.

Speaking about the Pininfarina Battista electric hypercar, it set a new world record in February this year by being the world's quickest production car in a quarter mile. The Battista clocked 8.55 seconds to reach the mark, beating the previous record holder Rivac Nevara by 0.03 seconds.

First Published Date: 26 Apr 2023, 10:58 AM IST
TAGS: Pininfarina Automobili Pininfarina Mahindra supercar hypercar
