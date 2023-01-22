Bentley Bentayga EWB is one of the costliest cars in India

Bentley Bentayga EWB gets an Azure variant that is even more costlier

Bentayga EWB comes with 3,175 mm of wheelbase compared to 2,995 mm of wheelbase in standard model

The long-wheelbase SUV offers easy ingress and egress along with improved legroom with 180 mm of additional wheelbase

The Azure variant gets features like quilted seats, mood lighting, heated steering wheel, Advanced Driver Aids as standard

Cabin of the Bentayga EWB gets a wide range of features driven by advanced technology

The SUV gets 22-way adjustable seats that also gets auto climate sensing and postural adjusting technology

The premium wood trim inside the cabin increases visual appeal of the car significantly

With the increased length and wheelbase, cabin of the SUV offers more spacious and comfortable feel

The massive luxury SUV gets power from a 4.0-litre twin-turbo V8 petrol engine
