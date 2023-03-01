This Honda CR-V is ready to race!

Honda Performance Development and North America Auto Design Division worked on a Honda CR-V
The CR-V gets twin-turbocharged 2.2-liter V-6 out of an IndyCar that is mid-mounted
The engine is paired with an Xtrac six-speed paddle shift gearbox
There is a unique hybrid system composed of an electric motor developed by Empel and a supercapacitor from Skeleton Technologies.
The Honda CR-V Hybrid Racer runs on Shell's 100% renewable race fuel
Honda uses a Chromoly steel tube chassis for the CR-V
The lower half is of carbon-composite construction, incorporating a massive front splitter and louvered, flared fenders
An equally large rear wing and butterfly half-cut doors on either side for the driver and passenger complete the bodywork.
Under development, the project carried the code name "The Beast", with looks reminiscent of the silhouette GT racing and Group B rally cars of the 1980s and '90s. But the technology under the skin is strictly 21st century.