Volkswagen ID3 facelift comes with a comprehensive update inside out

Hindustan Times
Auto Posted By HT Auto Desk
Published Mar 01, 2023

The EV comes with subtle styling changes and host of software upgrades

LED headlamps have been tweaked and front bumper too come with larger air dams

The LED taillights and the tailgate of the EV too have been updated

It gets new aero alloy wheels, black roof and new exterior colour options

The cockpit comes with fresh haptic experience with improved quality material

Updated Volkswagen ID3 comes with head-up display

The seats have been updated with sustainable material, claims the automaker

The panoramic sunroof enhances updated ID3's appeal inside the cabin

Powertrain of the car remains the same as before offering 201 hp power and 310 Nm torque along with up to 546 km range
