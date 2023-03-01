The EV comes with subtle styling changes and host of software upgrades
LED headlamps have been tweaked and front bumper too come with larger air dams
The LED taillights and the tailgate of the EV too have been updated
It gets new aero alloy wheels, black roof and new exterior colour options
The cockpit comes with fresh haptic experience with improved quality material
Updated Volkswagen ID3 comes with head-up display
The seats have been updated with sustainable material, claims the automaker
The panoramic sunroof enhances updated ID3's appeal inside the cabin
Powertrain of the car remains the same as before offering 201 hp power and 310 Nm torque along with up to 546 km range