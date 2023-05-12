This electric scooter costs less than Ather and Ola, but offers more range

Pure EV has launched the ePluto 7G Pro electric scooter in India
The electric scooter has been launched at a price of ₹94,999 (ex-showroom)
It is among the few e-scooters under ₹one lakh in the Indian market
The ePluto 7G Pro is the new top-spec option in the company’s electric scooter line-up
It draws power from a 1.5 kW electric motor with 2.4 kW MCU and a CAN-based charger
The new electric scooter gets a 3.0 kWh AIS 156 certified battery with Bluetooth connectivity
Enter text Pure EV claims a range between 100-150 kms in three different modes
In comparison, Ather 450X Gen e-scooter comes with a certified range of 146 kms
S1 Air, Ola's most affordable EV, offers up to 125 kms of range in variants priced under ₹one lakh