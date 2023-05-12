This electric scooter costs less than Ather and Ola, but offers more range

Published May 12, 2023

Pure EV has launched the ePluto 7G Pro electric scooter in India

The electric scooter has been launched at a price of 94,999 (ex-showroom)

It is among the few e-scooters under one lakh in the Indian market

The ePluto 7G Pro is the new top-spec option in the company’s electric scooter line-up

It draws power from a 1.5 kW electric motor with 2.4 kW MCU and a CAN-based charger

The new electric scooter gets a 3.0 kWh AIS 156 certified battery with Bluetooth connectivity

Pure EV claims a range between 100-150 kms in three different modes

In comparison, Ather 450X Gen e-scooter comes with a certified range of 146 kms

S1 Air, Ola's most affordable EV, offers up to 125 kms of range in variants priced under one lakh
What else does the new Pure EV electric scooter offer? Check details
