This Easter Jeep Safari collection is as colourful as Easter eggs!

Jeep takes a vivid route to Easter next month 

The automaker brings a collection of concept models which is exuberantly colourful

The Easter collection constitutes of seven one-of-a-kind cars

The cars feature an array of advanced power trains 

This is the  1978 Jeep Cherokee 4xe Concept vehicle that sports a turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder and two electric motors

The original 1978 body has undergone extensive changes to accommodate the new upgrades, though, the exterior yellow paint with orange stripes remains similar to the bygone model

The Jeep Wrangler Rubicon 4xe Concept comes with the limited-edition Tuscadero exterior paint that made a debut in 2021 for Jeep Wrangler models 

The Grand Wagoneer Overland Concept is a premium SUV that is made for tough terrains and adventures

The interior has ample room to accommodate two oversized beanbags, a plush throw rug, pillows
