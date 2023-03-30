Jimny gets a makeover, resembles Jeep Cherokee XJ

A Japanese company transformed the Jimny into a more rugged-looking beast
The similarity with Jeep is evident from the six-slot grille at the front
The round headlights are also modified to square-shaped ones
The front and rear bumpers have been tweaked with wider fenders
What stands apart are these giant off-road Yokohama tyres
These tyres help to increase the ground clearance of this Jimny by 38 mm
Under the hood, it has the 1.5-litre four-cylinder naturally aspirated engine
It is the same 101 hp unit that is used for the 5-door Jimny for India
The off-roader is all set to hit the Indian roads in a few months