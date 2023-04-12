This customised Royal Enfield Continental GT 650 is a beauty

This Royal Enfield Continental GT 650 gets a new regal look
Thanks to the customisation work done by Neev Motorcycles
The cafe racer features cosmetic as well as mechanical upgrades
It dons a classic black and white colour scheme
The team has not only painted the engine with a heat-resistant paint but also retuned it
The customised mnotorcycle sports clutch lever kit, master cylinder and brake lever are sourced from Brembo
Alloy wheels of this motorcycle comes from Harley Street Rod
The makers have also added a new seat and a cowl in place of the old seat
There are new set of side panels, along with latest mudguards at the front and the back of the motorcycle