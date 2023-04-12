This customised Royal Enfield Continental GT 650 is a beauty

Hindustan Times
Auto Posted By HT Auto Desk
Published Apr 12, 2023

This Royal Enfield Continental GT 650 gets a new regal look 

Thanks to the customisation work done by Neev Motorcycles

The cafe racer features cosmetic as well as mechanical upgrades

It dons a classic black and white colour scheme

The team has not only painted the engine with a heat-resistant paint but also retuned it

The customised mnotorcycle sports clutch lever kit, master cylinder and brake lever are sourced from Brembo

Alloy wheels of this motorcycle comes from Harley Street Rod

The makers have also added a new seat and a cowl in place of the old seat

There are new set of side panels, along with latest mudguards at the front and the back of the motorcycle
