This chopper is a modified Royal Enfield Classic 500 underneath

Hindustan Times
Auto Posted By HT Auto Desk
Published Jan 05, 2023

This custom job is done by Maratha Motorcycles which are based out of Mumbai

The shop named this build 'Monarch'

The motorcycle was hand-built by the shop and uses a lot of custom components.

The chassis is custom-built and has a Softail rear swingarm

Several parts were hand-crafted for the motorcycle such as the fuel tank, tank cap, cone air filter, custom wide handlebar

The multifunction bar end indicators , hand grips, levers and footpegs in chrome are also custom made.

There is custom springer suspension at the front end and dual monoshock suspension units at the rear. 

There is a massive 310 mm rear tyre
