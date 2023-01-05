This chopper is a modified Royal Enfield Classic 500 underneath

This custom job is done by Maratha Motorcycles which are based out of Mumbai
The shop named this build 'Monarch'
The motorcycle was hand-built by the shop and uses a lot of custom components.
The chassis is custom-built and has a Softail rear swingarm
Several parts were hand-crafted for the motorcycle such as the fuel tank, tank cap, cone air filter, custom wide handlebar
The multifunction bar end indicators , hand grips, levers and footpegs in chrome are also custom made.
There is custom springer suspension at the front end and dual monoshock suspension units at the rear.
There is a massive 310 mm rear tyre