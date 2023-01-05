Royal Enfield Himalayan modified with 500 cc engine and carbon fibre parts

Hindustan Times
Auto Posted By HT Auto Desk
Published Jan 05, 2023

The modification has been done by MotoExotica 

The shop fitted the motorcycle with a big-bore 500 cc engine

The project was given by Royal Enfield 

The brief said to “build the ultimate version of the already capable Himalayan” 

The body panels are made up of carbon fibre to decrease the weight

The exhaust is a custom megaphone unit with a carbon fibre end.

There is long travel USD suspension from WP that has been re-valved. 

The shop also fitted a more powerful front brake, high-lift camshaft and a programmable ECU.
