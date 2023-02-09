This Chinese SUV aims to challenge BMW, Mercedes

Hindustan Times
Auto Posted By HT Auto
Published Feb 09, 2023

Chinese carmaker Li Auto has introduced L7 SUV with next-gen features

The extended-range of electrified SUVs have driving range of up to 1,315 kms

The battery inside the SUV\ offers a pure electric range of over 200 kms

The five-seater SUV is powered by a four-cylinder petrol engine

The L7 SUV can hit 0-100 kmph in just 5.3 seconds

The SUV stands over 5 metres in length and has a wheelbase of 3,005 mm

The luxurious interior offers five screens, including a roof-mounted one for entertainment

The cabin offers 3D spatial interaction from 5 screens and panoramic audio system

The SUV also offers LiDAR technology with several driver assistance features
Have you seen this Chinese sedan made by a smartphone company yet?
Click Here