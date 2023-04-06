This bygone Mercedes-Benz was called 'Grand Mercedes'

In 1963, Mercedes-Benz 600 made its global debut and it is celebrating its 60 years this year
This classic saloon had a futuristic design and offered ample space in the 1960s era
The model held the top position in terms of global automotive standards for almost two decades
The buyers of the limousine came from all over the world including royalty, heads of state and celebrities
This luxury saloon was powered by a V8 engine, a first in a Mercedes-Benz passenger car back then
The engine churned power output of 250 hp
This car promised passenger comfort with maximum safety along with high driving performance
The Mercedes-Benz 600 had the ability to touch 100 kmph in 9.7 seconds
It offered a top speed of 205 kmph