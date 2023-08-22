This billboard installation for Hyundai Exter SUV is made of LEGO bricks 

It is also the country's largest outdoor installation for Exter
It will be placed from August 19 to September 17 at Cyberhub, Gurugram
The billboard was completed within four days using 3,02,406 LEGO bricks
It has won the Asia Book of Records and India Book of Records titles
The titles are for the 'Largest hoarding made using LEGO bricks'
28 skilled LEGO artists and Adult Fans of LEGO (AFOLs) were engaged in its making
They dedicated over 1,200 hours to create this outdoor installation
Hyundai Exter starts at ₹5.99 lakh, going up to ₹10 lakh (ex-showroom, introductory)
The SUV is offered in seven variants with six airbags as standard across all