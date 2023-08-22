This billboard installation for Hyundai Exter SUV is made of LEGO bricks 

Hindustan Times
Auto Posted By HT Auto Desk
Published Aug 22, 2023

It is also the country's largest outdoor installation for Exter

It will be placed from August 19 to September 17 at Cyberhub, Gurugram

The billboard was completed within four days using 3,02,406 LEGO bricks

 It has won the Asia Book of Records and India Book of Records titles 

 Check product page

The titles are for the 'Largest hoarding made using LEGO bricks'

28 skilled LEGO artists and Adult Fans of LEGO (AFOLs) were engaged in its making

They dedicated over 1,200 hours to create this outdoor installation

Hyundai Exter starts at 5.99 lakh, going up to 10 lakh (ex-showroom, introductory)

The SUV is offered in seven variants with six airbags as standard across all
For detailed report...
Click Here