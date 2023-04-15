This Aston Martin superbike looks like it is from another planet

Hindustan Times
Auto Posted By HT Auto Desk
Published Apr 15, 2023

Aston Martin and luxury motorcycle maker, Brough Superior come together to create AMB 001 Pro superbike 

This track-only superbike is inspired by Aston Martin’s Valkyrie AMR Pro hypercar 

This superbike with state of art engineering flaunts a 997cc engine

It churns a massive power output of 225 hp

 Check product page

Aston Martin says the bike's power to weight ratio stands at 1.28 hp/kg which is... 

...similar to that of a Formula One car

The AMB 001 Pro comes in only one specification

Only 88 units of this superbike is going to be manufactured!

Deliveries will begin in the fourth quarter of this year
Know more about Aston Martin
Click Here