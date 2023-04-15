This Aston Martin superbike looks like it is from another planet

Aston Martin and luxury motorcycle maker, Brough Superior come together to create AMB 001 Pro superbike
This track-only superbike is inspired by Aston Martin’s Valkyrie AMR Pro hypercar
This superbike with state of art engineering flaunts a 997cc engine
It churns a massive power output of 225 hp
Aston Martin says the bike's power to weight ratio stands at 1.28 hp/kg which is...
...similar to that of a Formula One car
The AMB 001 Pro comes in only one specification
Only 88 units of this superbike is going to be manufactured!
Deliveries will begin in the fourth quarter of this year