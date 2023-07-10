These Toyota cars have become expensive from this month

Toyota has hiked prices across its vehicle range starting July 5
The car prices have been increased due to rising input costs
Glanza, Urban Cruiser Hyryder, Innova Hycross have seen a price hike
Prices of Fortuner, Legender, Vellfire and Land Cruiser LC300 have also been hikes
The quantum of price hike on each model has not been confirmed
As per the company's website, Innova Hycross is about ₹27,000 more expensive on the base trim
Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder now starts from ₹10.86 lakh
Toyota Fortuner range now starts at ₹32.99 lakh
This is Toyota’s second price hike in the current fiscal