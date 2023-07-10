These Toyota cars have become expensive from this month

Published Jul 10, 2023

Toyota has hiked prices across its vehicle range starting July 5

The car prices have been increased due to rising input costs

Glanza, Urban Cruiser Hyryder, Innova Hycross have seen a price hike

Prices of Fortuner, Legender, Vellfire and Land Cruiser LC300 have also been hikes

The quantum of price hike on each model has not been confirmed

As per the company's website, Innova Hycross is about 27,000 more expensive on the base trim

Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder now starts from 10.86 lakh

Toyota Fortuner range now starts at 32.99 lakh

This is Toyota’s second price hike in the current fiscal
