The Japanese carmaker showcased three new EV concept
These EVs will be launched in China in 2024
These sharp looking EV concepts are claimed to play key role in Honda's electric future
The e: N GT concept is a radically sharp looking electric concept car from the brand
The e:N SUV concept is a sleek and sharp looking electric SUV
Honda has not revealed powertrain details or specifications of these EV concepts
The e:NS2 comes with a fastback like design
Its sloping roofline enhances the car's visual appeal
The e:NP 2 is another EV concept showcased at the Auto Shanghai