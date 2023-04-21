Honda has showcased its electric future at Auto Shanghai 2023

Published Apr 21, 2023

The Japanese carmaker showcased three new EV concept

These EVs will be launched in China in 2024

These sharp looking EV concepts are claimed to play key role in Honda's electric future

The e: N GT concept is a radically sharp looking electric concept car from the brand

The e:N SUV concept is a sleek and sharp looking electric SUV

Honda has not revealed powertrain details or specifications of these EV concepts

The e:NS2 comes with a fastback like design

Its sloping roofline enhances the car's visual appeal

The e:NP 2 is another EV concept showcased at the Auto Shanghai
