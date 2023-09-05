These cars, concepts stole the limelight at 2023 Munich auto show

Mercedes Vision One Eleven: A sleek electric supercar concept with gullwing doors and unique front fascia
Mercedes-Benz Concept CLA: An electric car with up to 750-km range. It comes based on Mercedes-Benz Modular Architecture (MMA)
Tesla Model 3: The electric sedan was presented in a new avatar with subtle design and tech updates
BMW Vision Neue Klasse EV concept: It is based on a platform that claims to reduce battery costs by 50%
BMW i5 electric sedan: It promises up to 582 km range thanks to an 81.2 kWh battery pack
BMW iX5 hydrogen fuel cell SUV: It is currently under the pilot phase of road testing
BMW i7 Protection: It is the world's first armored electric car with with highest ballistic protection
Volkswagen ID GTI concept: The production model based on this concept is expected to come in 2026
BYD Seal U SUV and Seal electric sedan: These are slated to go on sale in global markets from early 2024