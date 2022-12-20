Bentley's Bacalar and Continental GT Speed scale models come as toys for rich

Published Dec 20, 2022

These Bentley scale models come priced at $121.47 each, translating to over 10,000

The 1:43 scale models are claimed to have been built with finest craftsmanship

The Bentley Bacalar by Mulliner sports the same Yellow Flame paint as the original car

Bentley Continental GT Speed scale model wears the original car's Candy Red paint

The Yellow Flame exterior theme of the Bacalar pays homage to specially developed sustainable 'colorstream' paint

Its cabin gets exclusive details like the original car, painted in Grey Tweed and Beluga

Sleek miniature cabin gets exact seat patterns and yellow accents like the original car

Bentley Mulliner Bacalar is an exclusive twin-seater roadster limited to 12 units globally

The Bacalar comes inspired by the British car brand's EXP 100 GT Concept
