These Bentley scale models come priced at $121.47 each, translating to over ₹10,000
The 1:43 scale models are claimed to have been built with finest craftsmanship
The Bentley Bacalar by Mulliner sports the same Yellow Flame paint as the original car
Bentley Continental GT Speed scale model wears the original car's Candy Red paint
The Yellow Flame exterior theme of the Bacalar pays homage to specially developed sustainable 'colorstream' paint
Its cabin gets exclusive details like the original car, painted in Grey Tweed and Beluga
Sleek miniature cabin gets exact seat patterns and yellow accents like the original car
Bentley Mulliner Bacalar is an exclusive twin-seater roadster limited to 12 units globally
The Bacalar comes inspired by the British car brand's EXP 100 GT Concept