Mercedes-Benz is ready to introduce one of its most luxurious creation, the Maybach EQS SUV, this month
This model is going to be the first fully electric car from the Maybach line
The luxury automaker had already showcased the concept version of this electric car in 2021
The front face of the concept version sports gigantic vertical chrome lines giving the model an imposing look
The dual-tone model has an interior which is no less than a premium business class
The Maybach-EQS SUV concept features a floating centre console in the rear
The rose gold-coloured accents inside the car further elevates the opulence
The MBUX Hyperscreen which stretches from A-pillar to A-pillar contains Maybach-specific display styles and content
It is expected that this luxury electric vehicle is going to offer a range up to 600 kilometers