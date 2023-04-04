The most luxurious Mercedes EV is ready for launch on April 17

Published Apr 04, 2023

Mercedes-Benz is ready to introduce one of its most luxurious creation, the Maybach EQS SUV, this month

This model is going to be the first fully electric car from the Maybach line

The luxury automaker had already showcased the concept version of this electric car in 2021

The front face of the concept version sports gigantic vertical chrome lines giving the model an imposing look

The dual-tone model has an interior which is no less than a premium business class

The Maybach-EQS SUV concept features a floating centre console in the rear 

The rose gold-coloured accents inside the car further elevates the opulence

The MBUX Hyperscreen which stretches from A-pillar to A-pillar contains Maybach-specific display styles and content

It is expected that this luxury electric vehicle is going to offer a range up to 600 kilometers
