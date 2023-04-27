The McLaren 750S Spider is insanely fast!

The McLaren 750S Spider is designed with the focus on minimising weight

It features a Retractable Hard Top (RHT), rollover protection system and a bespoke rear upper structure to the monocoque constructed from carbon fiber to keep the weight down

Powering the supercar is a 4.0-litre V8 that has been twin-turbcoharged.

It puts out 750 Ps and 800 Nm

The McLaren 750S Spider can sprint to 100 kmph in just 2.8 seconds and 200 kmph comes in 7.2 seconds

The transmission on duty is a 7-speed sequential shift unit

Formed in stainless steel, the new central-exit exhaust system is lighter by 2.2kg than that of a 720S

The infotainment supports Apple CarPlay

The Rear View and Surround View camera system are also upgraded
