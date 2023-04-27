The McLaren 750S Spider is insanely fast!

The McLaren 750S Spider is designed with the focus on minimising weight
It features a Retractable Hard Top (RHT), rollover protection system and a bespoke rear upper structure to the monocoque constructed from carbon fiber to keep the weight down
Powering the supercar is a 4.0-litre V8 that has been twin-turbcoharged.
It puts out 750 Ps and 800 Nm
The McLaren 750S Spider can sprint to 100 kmph in just 2.8 seconds and 200 kmph comes in 7.2 seconds
The transmission on duty is a 7-speed sequential shift unit
Formed in stainless steel, the new central-exit exhaust system is lighter by 2.2kg than that of a 720S
The infotainment supports Apple CarPlay
The Rear View and Surround View camera system are also upgraded