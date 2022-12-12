Tesla officially enters Thailand

Published Dec 12, 2022

Tesla has made the Model 3 and Model Y EVs officially available in Thailand

The Tesla Model X and Model S are not available in Thailand though

This move comes just few months after Tesla CEO Elon Musk hinted about starting local production of its EVs in Thailand

Thailand market-spec Model 3 and Model Y are made in China and exported from there

Tesla has not revealed the delivery dates for the Model 3 and Model Y in Thailand

Expect the official first batch of Model 3 and Model Y EVs to arrive in Thailand in early 2023

Tesla cars have been imported into Thailand by third-party companies for several years

An official launch is expected to boost Tesla's market share in Thailand further

Tesla cars cost more in Thailand than they do in the US due to tax and import duty
