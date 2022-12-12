Tesla has made the Model 3 and Model Y EVs officially available in Thailand
The Tesla Model X and Model S are not available in Thailand though
This move comes just few months after Tesla CEO Elon Musk hinted about starting local production of its EVs in Thailand
Thailand market-spec Model 3 and Model Y are made in China and exported from there
Tesla has not revealed the delivery dates for the Model 3 and Model Y in Thailand
Expect the official first batch of Model 3 and Model Y EVs to arrive in Thailand in early 2023
Tesla cars have been imported into Thailand by third-party companies for several years
An official launch is expected to boost Tesla's market share in Thailand further
Tesla cars cost more in Thailand than they do in the US due to tax and import duty