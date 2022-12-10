Tesla Model Y is available at cheapest rate in an Asian country

Hindustan Times
Auto Posted By HT Auto Desk
Published Dec 10, 2022

Tesla Model Y is the carmaker's bestselling EV, even ahead of the most affordable Model 3

Tesla Model Y prices vary across different countries

Singapore, Israel and Mexico are among the countries where Model Y costs most

Tesla's home country US sits in somewhere in the middle of the chart

Tesla Model Y is most affordable in China

Tesla Model Y's average cost in China is $40,411 after several price cuts in 2022

Tesla makes the Model Y EV in China at its Gigafactory Shanghai

Tesla's Giga Shanghai manufactures Model 3 compacts sedans alongside Model Y

Tesla Model Y is cheaper in Slovakia, Latvia, Lithuania, Estonia, Japan, New Zealand, Macau, France and Australia as well
Read more about Tesla
Click Here