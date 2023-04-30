It's bad news for Tesla lovers in Australia and New Zealand

Published Apr 30, 2023

Tesla Model S and Model X electric cars won't be available for booking in Australia and New Zealand

Tesla has not revealed any specific reason for discontinuation

Despite the Model S and Model X being discontinued, Tesla will continue to sell Model 3 and Y in both the countries

Australia and New Zealand are both RHD markets and Tesla is yet to begin RHD versions of Model S and Model X

The non-availability of RHD Model S and Model X could be one reason behind this discontinuation

Tesla Model S is the company's flagship EV priced from $89,130

Tesla Model X pricing starts at $99,130

Top trim of Model S, Plaid sells for $109,130

Plaid version of Model X sells at $109,130
