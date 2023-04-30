Tesla Model S and Model X electric cars won't be available for booking in Australia and New Zealand
Tesla has not revealed any specific reason for discontinuation
Despite the Model S and Model X being discontinued, Tesla will continue to sell Model 3 and Y in both the countries
Australia and New Zealand are both RHD markets and Tesla is yet to begin RHD versions of Model S and Model X
The non-availability of RHD Model S and Model X could be one reason behind this discontinuation
Tesla Model S is the company's flagship EV priced from $89,130
Tesla Model X pricing starts at $99,130
Top trim of Model S, Plaid sells for $109,130
Plaid version of Model X sells at $109,130