Tata Tiago NRG now gets CNG variant

Prices start at ₹7.40 lakh for the XT trim of Tiago NRG iCNG
The prices go up to ₹7.80 lakh for the top XZ trim
The iCNG version is about ₹90,000 more expensive than standard petrol version
Bookings are open across the company's authorised dealerships
Tata Tiago NRG iCNG gets the familiar 1.2-litre three-cylinder Revotron petrol engine
The motor belts out 72 bhp of power and 95 Nm of peak torque
The motor is paired with only the five-speed manual gearbox on the iCNG version
Cabin gets features such as Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, a cooled glovebox and fabric upholstered seat