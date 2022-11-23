Tata Tiago NRG now gets CNG variant

Hindustan Times
Auto Posted By HT Auto Desk
Published Nov 23, 2022

Prices start at 7.40 lakh for the XT trim of Tiago NRG iCNG

The prices go up to 7.80 lakh for the top XZ trim

The iCNG version is about 90,000 more expensive than standard petrol version

Bookings are open across the company's authorised dealerships

Tata Tiago NRG iCNG gets the familiar 1.2-litre three-cylinder Revotron petrol engine

The motor belts out 72 bhp of power and 95 Nm of peak torque

The motor is paired with only the five-speed manual gearbox on the iCNG version

 Cabin gets features such as Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, a cooled glovebox and fabric upholstered seat
Other features include Harman sound system, dual airbags, and ABS with EBD 
Click Here