Tata Nexon EV Max gets a new edition: What has changed?

Published Apr 17, 2023

Tata Motors has launched the Dark Edition of the Nexon EV Max electric SUV

Tata Nexon EV Max Dark Edition launched at 19.04 lakh (ex-showroom)

The Nexon EV Max Dark continues to offer range of 453 kms. and output of 141 bhp and 250 Nm

The exterior colour scheme has been updated to in satin black colour called Midnight Black

The design of the 16-inch alloy wheels are now updated with charcoal grey finish

The interior is also finished in a dark theme with new leatherette upholstery and other changes

The piano black dashboard now comes with the new 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system

Tata is offering Nexon EV Max Dark with both the 3.3 kW Home AC wall box charger and the 7.2 kW Home AC Fast charger

The Dark Edition of the Nexon EV Max costs around  55,000 over the standard version
