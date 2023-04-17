Tata Nexon EV Max gets a new edition: What has changed?

Tata Motors has launched the Dark Edition of the Nexon EV Max electric SUV
Tata Nexon EV Max Dark Edition launched at ₹19.04 lakh (ex-showroom)
The Nexon EV Max Dark continues to offer range of 453 kms. and output of 141 bhp and 250 Nm
The exterior colour scheme has been updated to in satin black colour called Midnight Black
The design of the 16-inch alloy wheels are now updated with charcoal grey finish
The interior is also finished in a dark theme with new leatherette upholstery and other changes
The piano black dashboard now comes with the new 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system
Tata is offering Nexon EV Max Dark with both the 3.3 kW Home AC wall box charger and the 7.2 kW Home AC Fast charger
The Dark Edition of the Nexon EV Max costs around ₹55,000 over the standard version