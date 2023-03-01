Tata Motors' first vehicle scrapping unit takes shape

Located in Jaipur, this facility is claimed to be capable of scrapping 15,000 units a year
It is touted to have world-class, environment-friendly scrapping technology
The facility was inaugurated by union minister Nitin Gadkari
The facility is developed and operated by Tata Motors’ partner Ganganagar Vaahan Udyog
It is equipped to scrap end-of-life passenger and commercial vehicles of all brands
The facility is completely digitalized for paperless operations
It is capable of the safe dismantling of important components such as tyres, batteries
Previously, Maruti Suzuki had also launched a similar facility