Tata Motors' first vehicle scrapping unit takes shape

Hindustan Times
Published Mar 01, 2023

Located in Jaipur, this facility is claimed to be capable of scrapping 15,000 units a year

 It is touted to have world-class, environment-friendly scrapping technology

The facility was inaugurated by union minister Nitin Gadkari

The facility is developed and operated by Tata Motors’ partner Ganganagar Vaahan Udyog 

It is equipped to scrap end-of-life passenger and commercial vehicles of all brands

The facility is completely digitalized for paperless operations

It is capable of the safe dismantling of important components such as tyres, batteries

Previously, Maruti Suzuki had also launched a similar facility
 Gadkari says country's scrappage policy enables removal of older and unfit vehicles
