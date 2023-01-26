Tata Harrier EV will hit the Indian market soon

Hindustan Times
Auto Posted By Paarth Khatri
Published Jan 26, 2023

Tata Motors showcased the EV version of the Harrier at Auto Expo 2023

The Harrier is expected to hit the Indian market before 2024

It is expected that the facelift version of the Harrier will have the same design as the Harrier EV

The Harrier EV is based on OMEGARC platform

Harrier EV also gets all-wheel drive system

This means there will be an electric motor in the front as well as at the rear

Tata Motors has given a new bumper and closes off the front grille

The tail lamps and the headlamps are also new
Tata is also bringing back the Sierra EV. To check it out
Click Here