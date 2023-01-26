Tata Harrier EV will hit the Indian market soon

Tata Motors showcased the EV version of the Harrier at Auto Expo 2023
The Harrier is expected to hit the Indian market before 2024
It is expected that the facelift version of the Harrier will have the same design as the Harrier EV
The Harrier EV is based on OMEGARC platform
Harrier EV also gets all-wheel drive system
This means there will be an electric motor in the front as well as at the rear
Tata Motors has given a new bumper and closes off the front grille
The tail lamps and the headlamps are also new