Tata Sierra is back in EV form!

Tata Motors first showcased the Sierra Concept at Auto Expo 2020
At 2023 Auto Expo, the Sierra is near to its production-spec design
Sierra will return to the Indian market as an electric vehicle
It is expected to make its debut in 2025
It will be offered as a 5-seater or a 4-seater with lounge seating configuration
There will also be ICE-powered counterparts of Sierra EV
The interior will get a digital instrument cluster and a touchscreen infotainment system
There will be LED lighting on offer as well