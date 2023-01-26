Tata Sierra is back in EV form!

Hindustan Times
Auto Posted By Paarth Khatri
Published Jan 26, 2023

Tata Motors first showcased the Sierra Concept at Auto Expo 2020 

At 2023 Auto Expo, the Sierra is near to its production-spec design

Sierra will return to the Indian market as an electric vehicle

It is expected to make its debut in 2025

It will be offered as a 5-seater or a 4-seater with lounge seating configuration

There will also be ICE-powered counterparts of Sierra EV

The interior will get a digital instrument cluster and a touchscreen infotainment system

There will be LED lighting on offer as well
To check out more about the Sierra EV
Click Here