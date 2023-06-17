Take a look at the Hyundai Exter micro SUV's interior ahead of launch

The Hyundai Exter is the automaker’s new micro SUV that’s all set to go on sale in July this year
The Exter will rival the Tata Punch and Citroën C3 in the segment and the small SUV has a few neat tricks up its sleeve to take on its rivals
The Hyundai Exter will be loaded on the feature front and the latest images of the cabin give it a hint of the extensive creature comforts
The Exter will get an 8-inch HD touchscreen information display and a 4.2-inch TFT MID unit for the instrument console
The micro SUV will come with Hyundai BlueLink-connected car tech with over 60 features and a segment-first dashcam
The Exter will get sporty semi-leatherette seat upholstery on the top variants with the SUV’s name embossed
Hyundai promises the best-in-segment wheelbase of 2,450 mm on the Exter and a height of 1,631 mm liberating headroom, legroom and knee room
Hyundai also premises easy ingress and egress with the optimised seat height and floor level on the Exter
The Exter will arrive with a petrol engine and is expected to get manual and automatic transmissions